In the field setting, or when the administration is performed by the owner, NSAIDs have the beneﬁts of a relatively wide variety of licensed products and routes of administration, as well as being familiar to horse owners (Taylor and Senior, 2018). Phenylbutazone and flunixin are considered to be non-selective NSAIDs, as they inhibit both COX-1 and COX-2 enzymes. Meloxicam and firocoxib have molecular features which are designed to more specifically target the COX-2 isoform to avoid undesirable gastrointestinal side effects (Fogle et al, 2021). Firocoxib shows a high degree of COX selectivity for COX-2 inhibition and is the first drug of the coxib category to be licensed for use in horses. Meloxicam is categorised as a COX-2 preferential, rather than a truly COX-2 selective agent (Fogle et al, 2021). An ex-vivo study found that firocoxib and meloxicam exhibited significantly less COX-1 inhibition compared to flunixin meglumine and phenylbutazone, and all drugs inhibited COX-2 (Fogle et al, 2021). The selective inhibition of COX-2 may reduce potential side effects from inhibition of the homeostatic-protective prostaglandins derived from COX-1 (Flood and Stewart, 2022). The plasma half-life of firocoxib was longer than the other NSAIDs, including meloxicam (Fogle et al, 2021).