S vulgaris is sensitive to macrocyclic lactones; therefore, specific treatment is unlikely to be required unless no other anthelmintics are being administered for a year or more. The parasite cannot survive for more than a year in the environment and has probably been eradicated on most properties where anthelmintics have been used regularly for years or decades. We should, however, remain cognisant of the risk of disease – particularly as horses that have never been exposed to the parasite may have little immunity to it.