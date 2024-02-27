Firocoxib is the only drug available on the market that is labelled for horses and is COX-2 selective4. Meloxicam is mostly COX-2 selective and is also labelled for used in horses in Europe5. The other commonly used drugs have a variability of affinity for the different COX isoforms and slightly different mechanism of action which may guide their choice for specific clinical requirements. For example, aspirin is an irreversible antagonist that deactivates COX by acetylation. Because platelets are nonnucleated and do not have the capacity to synthesise new COX, aspirin has a profound effect on platelet function and may be best indicated for thrombophlebitis treatment. Please refer to Table 1 for a list of commonly used NSAIDs and their mechanism of action and indications.