Foot pain associated with, for example, foot imbalance, navicular disease and bruising is a common cause of lameness in horses, regardless of the discipline they train in (Gutierrez-Nibeyro et al, 2010). When no obvious unilateral lameness results from this condition, a bilateral palmar digital nerve block could be performed – and the horse evaluated ridden both before and after the block – to see whether an improvement is noted by the rider. MRI (Dyson et al, 2003) is a useful tool – in addition to radiographs – to diagnose feet problems in horses and should be considered in cases without radiographic abnormalities or those that show poor response to medical treatment.