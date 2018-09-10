A novel feature of EAV is it can persist in between 30% and 60% of infected stallions (Timoney et al, 1986; 1987; Neu et al, 1988), with the virus persisting in the accessory sex glands. The carrier state in stallions – otherwise known as “shedders” – is testosterone-dependent, so no carrier status exists in mares, geldings and prepubertal colts (Timoney and McCollum, 1993). The modes of transmission are well illustrated by Newton (2007) and Balasuriya et al (2016).