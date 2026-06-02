Training is needed to ensure all staff are trained in effective communication techniques, handling difficult situations, and the importance of empathy. If the owner has a better understanding of the animal’s illness and is convinced that treatment can have a positive effect, they will be more willing to follow up prescription instructions. Besides avoiding professional language and repeating yourself, it is necessary to have the owner’s undivided attention. It should be remembered that the owner may have no knowledge of the symptoms or disease progression, or about the therapeutic options and the possible result of treatment. These should be explained alongside the possible side effects. In addition, the owner should be given precise instructions on the exact use of the medication, and the veterinarian must convince the owner of the necessity of using the medication and of the consequences of poor compliance. Written information in combination with verbal instructions on medication use appears to have a positive effect on compliance, whereas written information only, such as that on medicine labels, has no effect on compliance.