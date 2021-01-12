However, due to the relative rarity of this condition, further discussion is beyond the scope of this article. Equine asthma is a common disease among equids throughout the world, particularly during periods of increased stabling. Regardless of the disease severity in an individual, the clinical outcome is the development of inflammatory changes within the lower respiratory tract, including varying severities of leukocyte profile aberrations within the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and varying degrees of altered respiratory function – hence exercise intolerance and reduced performance.