Advocating for yard plans which incorporate a biosecurity plan can be helpful as a reward for the yard’s and owners’ efforts, almost like a badge of honour; for example, see the British Horse Society’s Approved livery yard and Keeping Britain’s Horses Healthy schemes. Consistency of message by the veterinary team is also important; when all staff deliver the same key messages, advice carries greater authority and credibility. Building trust is equally vital, as owners are more likely to follow preventive plans when they feel their concerns are acknowledged – particularly around cost or the practicality of implementing measures. A collaborative tone, tailoring protocols to the specific needs of the premises and individual horses, reinforces partnership rather than prescription.