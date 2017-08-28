Biosecurity planning should be a service offered to all yard owners and incorporate an annual visit to look around the premises, identify risk factors and suggest changes to improve biosecurity. This visit would normally entail one to two hours of veterinary time and efficiency can be improved by using a specifically designed form with tick boxes. While a potential major financial benefit to the yard owner exists, the equine industry has yet to fully accept the concept of paying for veterinary advice and, therefore, it is recommended initially these are performed free of charge or at a nominal fee. The benefits to the practice will be in improved client bonding, vaccine sales and disease testing.