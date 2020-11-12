12 Nov
Preventive health care is the cornerstone of general veterinary practice, to limit serious and life-threatening disease.
Owners have a responsibility to protect their own horses, but in doing so they can also contribute to protection of the general UK equine population from outbreaks of viral disease, and from the development of anthelmintic resistance in parasites.
Vaccination of horses, ponies and donkeys will help protect each individual animal from clinical signs of disease, and reduce disease spread by limiting viral replication and shedding in vaccinated hosts. Therefore, a greater number of animals vaccinated will also help protect unvaccinated individuals against disease.
It is important to protect against infectious diseases – not only for the sake of equine health and welfare, but also because of the economic impact on equestrian sports (Smyth et al, 2011).
Clients need to be reminded that management and biosecurity are just as important as vaccination in controlling the spread of infectious disease, and we should not become blasé about biosecurity measures just because animals have been vaccinated.
Manufacturer protocols are based on rigorous testing and establishment of safety for use. The same volume is administered to a miniature donkey and a shire horse, as vaccines are not dose-responsive; rather, it is the amount needed to elicit an immune response.
In equine medicine, extra consideration must be given to the regulations of the sport governing bodies and their vaccination requirements for competition entry (Cooke, 2013). These regulations have been produced with the aim of limiting the spread of infectious disease at sporting events where a large number of horses mix.
Vaccination against endoparasites in equids has not yet been developed. However, a recombinant vaccine has been shown to decrease worm burden and larval shedding of lungworm (Dictyocaulus viviparus) in cattle (Strube et al, 2015), so vaccines may become tools of equine endoparasite control in the future.
Vaccine key messages and recommendations are:
Endoparasite control key messages are: