Helminth egg shedding is over-dispersed in adult horses, meaning that, typically, more than 80% of eggs are excreted by less than 20% of individuals within a population7. Therefore, a relatively small proportion of each group is usually responsible for shedding the majority of eggs on to pasture. These patterns provide opportunity to reduce treatments by targeting horses above a specific eggs per gram (epg) threshold – often quoted as 200epg to 500epg8,9 – to reduce environmental contamination, while leaving a proportion of the worm population in “low egg shedders” untreated; therefore, reducing selection pressure for resistance10.