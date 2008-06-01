Another important factor to consider is consistency. “You don’t want it lumpy because you don’t want it plugging up your tubes,” she said. “What I usually do is weigh up my milk powder and make it into a paste with boiling water – a bit like making a roux – and then you dilute it out to the full amount. If you just chuck the whole litre of water into the milk powder, it will end up lumpy and may plug up your tubes, which might cause your clinicians to use bad words.”