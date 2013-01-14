The majority of cases carry a mutation in the glycogen synthase 1 (GYS1) gene for which a genetic test is available. Affected horses can remain asymptomatic or present with poor performance, gait abnormalities, muscle stiffness or severe myopathy. Signs are usually precipitated by exercise, especially following a period of rest, and recurrent in occurrence. Mild disease is characterised by a stiff gait, anxiety and stretching out associated with muscle cramps and tremors. More severe cases can become distressed with sweating and reluctance to move. Raised plasma muscle enzymes indicate rhabdomyolysis and PSSM is confirmed by genetic testing of mane hairs or blood. However, not all PSSM cases carry the GYS1 mutation and muscle biopsy may be required to confirm the diagnosis. Following symptomatic treatment an early return to exercise is advised, with gradual increase in duration and intensity. Repeated bouts can be prevented by feeding a high fat/low starch diet and ensuring regular work or turnout.