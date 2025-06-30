30 June 2025
Dechra discusses its novel vaccine against all variants of Streptococcus equi.
Strangvac is a novel vaccine used for the active immunisation of horses from five months of age.
Strangvac is a unique product that contains recombinant fusion proteins, which provide a broad, effective immune response1. It does not contain live bacteria.
The antigens in Strangvac are extremely well conserved and Strangvac is expected to protect against all variants of Streptococcus equi2.
All field strains examined to date had at least six identical antigens to the eight in Strangvac2, while 98% of strains had none or only one amino acid variation relative to the 1,580 amino acids that make up the eight antigens in Strangvac2.
Strangvac is currently the only European vaccine against strangles that can be administered intramuscularly.