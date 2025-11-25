Several local anaesthetic techniques can be employed during the surgical management of conditions in the standing sedated horse. Figure 2 outlines the injection points and relevant target nerves to provide analgesia for procedures such as dental extractions, ophthalmic examination and enucleation. Branches of the trigeminal nerve are the primary target for analgesia of the head and face, most of which can be easily performed under sedation using landmarks on the head. The use of anatomical landmarks means that patient and operator variability can result in block failure, and so the concurrent use of systemic analgesics is advisable.