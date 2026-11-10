The ASA-PS classification score has traditionally been applied to veterinary species, but was designed for use in humans. This method has been re-evaluated using an equine-specific rubric system to complement the existing ASA-PS classification system. The Combined Horse Anaesthetic Risk Identification and Optimisation Tool (CHARIOT) has been developed with the goal of identifying horses at increased anaesthetic risk prior to induction of GA so that measures might be implemented to potentially reduce mortality and morbidity (Hubbell et al, 2022). The first part of CHARIOT focused on the adaptation of the ASA-PS score by proposing the inclusion of equivalent equine conditions to indicate eligibility for each of the classifications I to V. The adapted ASA-PS-Equine system includes equine heart conditions, laryngeal pathology, respiratory conditions, neuromuscular disorders, endocrine disease and gastrointestinal conditions of varying degrees of severity applicable to each risk category (Hubbell et al, 2022).