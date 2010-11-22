Over the past 20 years, cyathostomin resistance to benzimidazoles has developed and become widespread, reaching levels of 100 per cent in some areas when the single dose is used1. The fiveday fenbendazole course, which has good efficacy against the mucosal stages, is also unlikely to be effective when benzimidazole resistance is present. Resistance is inherited, and thus passed from one generation of worms to the next, and resistant worms are spread by the movement of horses between studs and yards1. Resistance can develop quickly following first exposure to an anthelmintic, and reversion to susceptibility does not occur, even when a particular drug class is not used for many years.