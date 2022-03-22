Fever occurs 3 to 14 days after exposure, generally before lymph node abscess maturation and before the onset of bacterial shedding, so it is a good indicator for isolating the suspicious horse before infecting other animals (Newton, 2011a). This is followed in two to three days by nasal shedding, which persists normally for two to three weeks, although in some horses clearance can be delayed by up to four to six weeks, especially if guttural pouches are affected.