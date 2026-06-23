The preferred approach for conditions involving abscesses, including strangles, is to encourage rupture and external drainage of pus, rather than using antimicrobials that often fail or just suppress infection temporarily. This is the same approach we would use for a hoof abscess or an injection site abscess, for example, and applies equally to acute strangles cases. However, in cases that appear especially sick, and where their welfare is causing concern, antimicrobials might then be indicated, just as they might for a hoof abscess that has not improved over a week or two and is causing ongoing pain and significant limb swelling.