The key to controlling strangles at the moment is identifying new acute cases, stopping movement of those horses, and isolating those affected and their in-contacts with rigorous biosecurity measures. Then, as the acute disease resolves, identifying horses that go on and become silent carriers, and treating those horses accordingly to prevent them posing an infection risk to naive horses in the future (Rendle et al, 2021). This is potentially costly and not achievable in some situations, due to economic and client reluctance. Therefore, potentially lowering the incidence of S equi infection through vaccination is desirable in this author’s opinion, in conjunction with existing control measures.