The currently available vaccine in the UK is Strangvac (Intervacc), which is based on a targeted selection of recombinant S equi proteins (Robinson et al, 2020). As this vaccine does not contain live bacteria or bacterial DNA and the S equi proteins have been specifically selected, it does not interfere with diagnostic quantitative PCR or indirect ELISA assays. This means Strangvac has differentiating infected from vaccinated animals (DIVA) capability. For example, it is possible to “differentiate infected from vaccinated animals”, which is important because it allows use of the vaccine alongside diagnostic testing in managing active outbreaks of strangles – something that has not been possible with previous S equi vaccines.