Midges are most active at dawn and dusk, and horses, therefore, should be stabled during these times, as midge numbers will be lower indoors. When stabled, use of very fine mesh screens is useful to prevent insect entry into the stable itself. Fans can also be used to blow the midges (which are relatively weak flyers) away from the horse. Midges breed in and around standing water, and can only fly approximately half a mile from these sites, so, when turned out, affected horses should be housed as far as possible away from these areas.