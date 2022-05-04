Topical treatments, including spray

hydrocortisone or cream hydrocortisone/triamcinolone, has its place but will only be efficacious when limited hair is present. It should be highlighted that steroids can be used palliatively to break the itch-scratch cycle, but they will not be curative while exposure to the midges is ongoing. Topical treatment can also include antimicrobial shampoo if a secondary infection has occurred following self-excoriation. Systemic antibiotics might be warranted in the most severe of cases, but a sensible antibiotic stewardship approach should be taken to their use.