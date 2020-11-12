Pasture analysis can be performed, but the nutritional value of grass varies markedly with weather and season, so analysis at one point in time has limited value. By contrast, analysis of forage to be fed through the winter is very helpful – assuming the same batch is to be fed for a period of time. Restricting access to grazing in the summer is very challenging, and offering turnout on alternate surfaces is often a better solution that might also help preserve grazing for the winter, when it is in shorter supply and presents less of a risk for laminitis. Co-grazing with sheep is an excellent way of reducing the quantity of pasture available through the summer months.