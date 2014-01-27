Consequently, the use of PRP in acute and chronic tendon injuries needs to be assessed in double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trials. PRP is generated by drawing whole blood aseptically from the horse into a syringe containing anticoagulant. The blood is collected as atraumatically as possible, using an 18 gauge or larger needle, to avoid activating the platelets prematurely by exposing them to excessive shear forces. The PRP is subsequently produced either by filtration – for example, equine platelet enhancement therapy (E-PET; Figure 5) – or centrifugation. Approximately 8ml of PRP is generated, which can be immediately injected into the lesion under ultrasound guidance in a similar way to that described for MSC implantation.