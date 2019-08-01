The SDFT is functionally analogous to the human Achilles tendon, and SDFT lesions often serve as a model for Achilles and rotator cuff tendon injury. It appears human patients are introduced to various forms or exercises and can return to full function earlier than clinicians generally advise for horses – and more focus is placed on rehabilitation exercise than medical treatment. Humans are advised to exercise to a pain threshold in a graded way, which cannot be done in horses. Undoubtedly, alternative exercise – such as swimming and cycling in human patients – is much more difficult to apply in horses, but increasing use of physiotherapy exercises, water treadmill and swimming should perhaps be explored.