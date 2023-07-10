Comparing the affected limb with the contralateral leg can help for comparison, but also because palmar lesions can be bilateral. A 7.5MHz linear transducer is best, but a rectal probe will work well for the flexor and extensor tendons. Have the horse standing square, where possible, and images should be taken in the transverse and longitudinal plane. Two methods are used for identifying the location of lesions in the distal limb: