Developing an appropriate programme can be hard and should be adapted based on serial ultrasound exams to ensure the tendon can withstand the exercise. This can be done at set time points – for instance, every two to three months – or before and after upward transitions have been introduced to the programme; namely, from walk to trot, trot to canter and canter to gallop. An increase in the cross-sectional area of the tendon by more than 10 per cent between exams is highly suggestive of re-injury, and the exercise level should be reduced.