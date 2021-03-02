Avoiding or reducing exposure to risk factors would be a more prudent alternative. If metformin is being used, it is generally administered at 15mg/kg to 30mg/kg, two to four times per day. It is likely to be more effective if it can be administered more frequently. In humans, metformin demonstrates saturable kinetics and beyond a certain point increases in dose have no beneficial effect. Unfortunately, that point is not known in horses. It has also been suggested not all humans have the appropriate drug transporters to be able to absorb metformin, and absorption may be similarly variable in horses.