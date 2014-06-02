Dietary management

Gastric ulcers are most likely to be a disease of domestication and management, and therefore have an inherent risk of recurrence unless ulcerogenic risk factors are controlled. Therefore, in addition to pharmacotherapy discussed above, management and dietary changes should be implemented as far as the required use of the horse allows. Free access to forage helps maintain pH stratification in the stomach, so that the squamous mucosa is protected from gastric acid (Figure 3). This effect is probably at its most important during fast exercise when acid splashing is inevitable if the stomach is empty or poorly filled (Figure 4; Lorenzo-Figueras and Merritt, 2002). Forage quality is also important, with evidence suggesting a beneficial effect of feeding alfalfa versus bromegrass hay or coastal Bermuda grass hay (Nadeau et al, 2000; Lybbert et al, 2007), and of hay or haylage versus straw (Luthersson et al, 2009).