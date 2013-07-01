Treatments for PSD include radial pressure wave therapy. Forty-one per cent of 43 horses with hindlimb PSD and lameness greater than or equal to three months’ duration returned to full work six months after this treatment33. Focused shockwave therapy has achieved similar results34,35. Desmoplasty and fasciotomy for core injuries resulted in 87 per cent of 23 horses resuming work36. Bioscaffold therapy (A-Cell) in combination with fasciotomy resulted in 84 per cent of 77 horses with fore or hindlimb PSD returning to full work37. The two latter studies had a poorly defined follow-up period. Stem cell therapy38 and osteostixis undertaken when there is concurrent osseous pathology of the proximoplantar aspect of MTIII39,40 has also been used. Stem cell therapy (and bioscaffold treatment) may be an advantageous treatment for return of SL structure, but may not alleviate pain and lameness as the result of neural compression and compartment syndrome40. Such treatments may be useful in conjunction with neurectomy and fasciotomy to improve ultrasonographic fibre pattern, which is often not achieved following this surgery. Use of bisphosphonates has also been reported as being useful in horses with enthesis-related pain41. Tibial neurectomy has been used as a treatment for PSD with 6/8 horses (75 per cent) returning to full athletic function for at least two years post-surgery2. Neurectomy of the DBLPN and fasciotomy in combination7,31,42 has resulted in success rates between 62 per cent and 91 per cent, with good long-term follow-up (greater than one year postoperatively43) and no loss of sensation or proprioceptive deficits44.