This article appeared in Vet Times (30 June 2026), Volume 56, Issue 26, Pages 10-12.

Sarah Benzie has been in the veterinary profession since 2002. Qualifying in 2007, she built her career across a wide range of settings – from small animal practice and charity work to seven years in a high-pressure emergency and critical care environment as a senior nurse in Edinburgh and Berkshire, where she led trauma cases and supported colleagues through complex clinical situations. She then transitioned into a dual clinical/operational role for a further seven years, supporting veterinary teams across the UK and Ireland while earning her Emergency and Critical Care certificate. In 2023, Sarah joined Vets4Pets as a business development partner, and her continued drive to support and develop people led her to the role of veterinary development manager in April 2025. She is passionate about mentoring, nurse utilisation, surgical nursing, wound management, and fostering a positive and inclusive practice culture.