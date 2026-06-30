30 Jun 2026
Sarah Benzie RVN, CertVNECC explores the principles of this crucial process and how VNs can perform it effectively.
Image: st.kolesnikov / Adobe Stock
In the high-pressure environment of veterinary emergency medicine, every second counts. Triage, the rapid assessment and prioritisation of patients, forms the basis of effective emergency care.
For veterinary nurses, triage is not just a technical task, but a crucial responsibility that directly influences patient outcomes, client confidence and the efficiency of the entire clinical team. Having worked in the emergency setting for many years while in clinical practice, I have seen first hand on so many occasions how vital an RVN’s input can be during these cases. I am enthusiastic about sharing my experience and equipping others with the skills and tools to be able to contribute to those cases that arrive unannounced or crash unexpectedly.
Triage is a vital skill for veterinary nurses, ensuring that critically ill or injured patients receive immediate care while managing workflow efficiently. Whether working in a first opinion practice, emergency hospital, charity or referral setting, veterinary nurses play a crucial role in assessing, prioritising and escalating urgent cases.
This article explores the principles of triage, common emergency presentations, preparation for critical cases, the importance of practice drills, and the value of reflection after emergency situations.
Triage is the process of determining the urgency of a patient’s condition based on a rapid clinical assessment. The goal is to:
Triage is an evolving process. A patient’s condition can change rapidly, so regular reassessments are crucial.
Check vital signs:
Categorisation is something that can be useful in particularly high caseload settings.
Based on the assessment, you could classify patients into the following categories:
Please ensure that any procedures or actions are fully discussed with the veterinary surgeon and owner, and anything conducted is under direction and consent.
A well-prepared emergency team is essential for effective triage. Veterinary nurses play a key role in ensuring that critical equipment and supplies are ready before an emergency arises.
Check oxygen supply at the start of every shift. Ensure oxygen tanks are full and functional, and that flow meters and delivery systems (such as masks, nasal prongs and circuits) are in place and in working order.
Prepare an emergency tray or crash box. This should contain essential supplies such as:
Keep resuscitation and monitoring equipment accessible. ECG, pulse oximeter and Doppler should be tested and within reach.
Assign roles within the team. Knowing who is responsible for patient monitoring, drug administration and documentation improves efficiency in an emergency.
Regular emergency drills are essential for maintaining a well-prepared and confident veterinary team.
These allow team members to refine their skills, improve communication and reduce response times in real-life emergencies.
We used to do these often in practice and it supported the whole team for those situations. Tagging CPR drills on to the end of a staff meeting is a good idea when a good number of the team are present.
Follow the RECOVER CPR guidelines:
Assign team roles (compressions, airway management, drug administration, documentation).
Use a CPR mannequin if available for direct practice, and time the drill to improve response speed.
Simulate a patient in hypovolaemic shock (for example, severe bleeding or RTA). Practise rapid IV catheter placement and fluid resuscitation. Review blood transfusion procedures.
Recognise the signs of GDV and practise rapid assessment. Prepare for immediate decompression. Have discussions around what this entails and what equipment is required. Organise surgical preparation for gastropexy.
Role-play a poisoning case (for example, chocolate, rodenticide, lilies in cats). Review appropriate decontamination steps (emesis, activated charcoal or IV fluids). Simulate calculating antidote doses and monitoring parameters.
You could make an emergency drugs/dosage chart to hang on the emergency trolley, although you need to ensure this is kept relevant and up to date.
Emergency situations can be intense and fast paced, making post-case reflection and discussion a crucial part of learning and improving future responses.
In many practices, the veterinary nurse is the first clinical professional to encounter an emergency patient; whether on the phone, at reception or in the consulting room. This places nurses in a pivotal position. Their ability to gather information, remain calm under pressure and make swift, informed decisions can make a significant difference in cases.
In triage, preparation is everything. Many nurses keep triage trays stocked with essentials (IV catheters, fluids, analgesics, tape, and syringes), so that the team can act immediately when a critical patient arrives; for example, when a collapsed Labrador retriever with suspected GDV presented at one practice, having the tray ready meant IV access and fluid resuscitation could begin within minutes of arrival, buying valuable time for surgical intervention. This tray is small, movable and separate from the emergency trolley.
Think about the patient’s potential route to the prep/treatment room – do you need a stretcher? Is the oxygen nearby and easily accessible?
Not all triage cases are dramatic. A cat presented as “quiet and off food”, but was found at triage to be open-mouth breathing with pale mucous membranes. The nurse’s rapid recognition of dyspnoea and immediate transfer to oxygen stabilised the patient long enough for diagnostics to confirm congestive heart failure. This illustrates how triage can turn a “routine” presentation into an emergency response.
Owners arriving with emergencies are often distressed. In one case, a spaniel presented after an RTA. While the veterinary surgeon prepared for radiographs, the nurse calmly reassured the owner, explained what was happening and obtained a concise but vital history.
This balance of patient care and client support is effective triage nursing.
Documentation and communication are as vital as hands-on care.
In one practice, a triaged patient with haemorrhage secondary to rat bait toxicity was stabilised with fluids and pressure dressings by the nursing team before handover to the vet (under the vets’ direction). A clear, structured triage note ensured no detail was missed during the initial stages of treatment.
Triage is not only about clinical skill; it requires resilience, empathy and the ability to balance patient care with client support. Nurses are often the reassuring presence for anxious owners while managing their own stress in high-stakes situations.
Reflecting on cases, both positive and challenging, helps nurses process experiences and continuously improve. Something that can be done as part of your case handling is reflection on these cases each time; it helps to talk about all the things that went well and anything that could be improved upon.
To excel in triage, veterinary nurses benefit from:
Triage is one of the most important skills in veterinary emergency medicine, and veterinary nurses are at its core.
By combining clinical knowledge, rapid decision-making and compassionate communication, nurses not only save lives, but also strengthen the trust and cohesion of the veterinary team.
Real-life preparation and experience, such as having triage trays ready, recognising the subtle emergency and supporting both patient and owner, make the difference between chaos and calm, and life and death.
Working as an emergency and critical care nurse, triage is more than a task; it is a responsibility that can feel both exhilarating and intense.
When a patient arrives in crisis, you shift into “assessment mode”, scanning for life-threatening signs, gathering essential history and preparing equipment, all within moments.
The pace is fast, the decisions are high stakes and yet every second you spend is meaningful.
Conducting triage can feel like walking a tightrope: acting quickly while staying thorough, calm while under pressure and compassionate while focused on clinical details. There is a unique satisfaction in recognising a subtle emergency that others might miss and knowing your intervention could directly save a life.
At the same time, triage carries emotional weight. You witness fear and urgency from owners, and sometimes outcomes are not what you hope.
Being the calm, organised presence that guides both patient and owner through the crisis is part of the role, but it can be draining.
Over time, triage becomes instinctive. You develop an intuitive “clinical radar”, quickly spotting abnormalities, anticipating needs and preparing for the worst-case scenario. Every shift builds confidence, resilience and a deep appreciation for the impact of veterinary nursing in emergency medicine.
In short, triage as a nurse is demanding, fast-paced and emotionally charged, but it is also one of the most rewarding aspects of the profession. There is a unique pride in knowing that your knowledge, preparation and quick thinking directly contribute to saving lives.
If your practice is not utilising nurses in a formal triage role, consider how your skills could be better integrated to support patient outcomes and workflow efficiency.
Start the conversation with your practice management team, share your insights, highlight the benefits of structured triage protocols and advocate for training or procedural changes.
With the right support, nurses can play a pivotal role in improving emergency care and ensuring that every patient receives timely, prioritised attention.
Sarah Benzie has been in the veterinary profession since 2002. Qualifying in 2007, she built her career across a wide range of settings – from small animal practice and charity work to seven years in a high-pressure emergency and critical care environment as a senior nurse in Edinburgh and Berkshire, where she led trauma cases and supported colleagues through complex clinical situations. She then transitioned into a dual clinical/operational role for a further seven years, supporting veterinary teams across the UK and Ireland while earning her Emergency and Critical Care certificate. In 2023, Sarah joined Vets4Pets as a business development partner, and her continued drive to support and develop people led her to the role of veterinary development manager in April 2025. She is passionate about mentoring, nurse utilisation, surgical nursing, wound management, and fostering a positive and inclusive practice culture.