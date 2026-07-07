As well as the direct thermal stress associated with particular climatic conditions, other external factors also influence how these conditions are experienced by the horse; for example, race distance and ground conditions have been identified as risk factors for EHI, presumably as they determine workload, which, in turn, dictates the amount of internal heat production (Trigg et al, 2023). Equally, exercise surface also plays a role. Grass absorbs a large amount of solar radiation but reflects very little, while tarmac and arena surfaces both absorb and reflect large amounts, meaning grass is a much cooler and more comfortable surface to be on in hot weather (Marlin et al, 2018).