Risk factors for hyperinsulinaemia-associated laminitis

Early studies that evaluated risk factors for laminitis did not necessarily distinguish the three types of laminitis, and the results related to signalment, height, bodyweight, health parameters, weather and seasonality were inconsistent7. It is now clear that HAL occurs in association with ID, which is a feature of all animals with EMS and a subset (25% to 50%) of animals with PPID. EMS is associated with an increased risk of laminitis and those animals with PPID that have ID are at the greatest risk of developing laminitis. Thus, the risk factors for HAL are the risk factors for ID/EMS/PPID.