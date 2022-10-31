Panel 1. A range of clinical signs that have been attributed to hindgut disease that may include subclinical dysbiosis. No evidence base exists for this list of clinical signs and its lack of specificity demonstrates opportunities for horse owners to be confused about the true occurrence of disease reduced appetite

lethargy

intermittent fever

intermittent colic

weight loss and poor hair coat

free faecal water syndrome

resentment of touching of the flank

girthing pain

changes in rideability

changes in faecal odour

crib-biting

The microbiome and cellulose digestion

To understand the significance of SCD, a brief understanding of the microbiome is relevant. The intestinal microbiome represents the populations of microbiomes throughout the intestinal tract, including stomach, small intestine and large intestine. However, most studies evaluate the large intestine, with the majority focusing on the faecal microbiome. It is important to recognise that these are not the same and populations vary throughout the intestinal tract in the normal horse.