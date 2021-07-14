Bioavailability is also significantly increased when given in a “fasted” state. This fasted state can be achieved by giving horses only enough night-time hay to last until midnight, and then administering the paste prior to the morning feed. I typically advise owners to administer the paste 30 to 60 minutes prior to the first morning feed. In this way, 2mg/kg can be as effective as 4mg/kg in fed horses, which is useful when cost is a treatment-limiting factor. Many horses will also heal their squamous ulcers well before the four-week mark, and those that are going to heal by four weeks are typically already healed within three weeks. It may, therefore, be prudent to perform follow-up gastroscopy at three weeks to determine the need for ongoing acid suppression.