In addition to suggesting a beneficial effect of vaccination, this report also highlights the challenges of implementing effective biosecurity measures early enough and, therefore, the need for vaccination as an additional measure. Such delays in isolating clinical cases after the development of non-specific signs of respiratory infection are not unusual. In another report of a strangles outbreak, vaccination was initiated on the same day that a new horse suspected to have been infected with S equi was introduced to the property (Rask et al, 2025). No evidence was found of previous exposure to S equi at the farm. Serology subsequently indicated that 7 of the 17 resident horses had been exposed to S equi, of which three exhibited transient clinical signs. One vaccinated horse developed a mild increase in body temperature and intermittent cough 11 days after first vaccination, and this horse tested positive for the presence of S equi and EHV-4.