Grade Description Subgrade

1 All arytenoid movements are synchronous and symmetrical. Full arytenoid abduction achieved and maintained

2 Arytenoid movements are asynchronous and/or asymmetrical at times, but full arytenoid abduction is achieved and maintained .1 transient asynchrony, flutter or delayed movements are seen

.2 asymmetry of the rima glottidis much of the time due to reduced mobility of the arytenoid, but occasions exist, typically after swallowing or nasal occlusion, where full symmetrical abduction is achieved and maintained

3 Arytenoid movements are asynchronous and/or asymmetrical at times. Full arytenoid abduction cannot be achieved and maintained .1 asymmetry of the rima glottidis much of the time due to reduced mobility of the arytenoid, but occasions exist, typically after swallowing or nasal occlusion, where full symmetrical abduction is achieved, but not maintained

.2 obvious arytenoid abductor deficit and asymmetry. Full abduction is never achieved

.3 marked, but not total arytenoid abductor deficit and asymmetry. Full abduction is never achieved

4 Complete immobility of the arytenoid cartilage and vocal fold