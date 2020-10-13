Vaccine Proposed new dosing interval Scientific justifications

Primary course: V1 to V2 interval 21 days to 56 days Manufacturers’ data sheet recommendations are four weeks to six weeks; this proposed schedule allows some flexibility around this. The upper end is considered much more biologically plausible than the existing British Horseracing Authority (BHA) rules of 92 days.

First booster: V2 to V3 interval 120 days to 185 days Manufacturers’ data sheet recommendations are a five-month interval after V2. This change would shorten the interval from the existing BHA rules of 150 to 215 days, therefore addressing the “immunity gap” that is recognised with longer intervals between V2 and V3, and which has previously been shown to be a period of high risk for infection.