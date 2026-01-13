Acupuncture is generally most useful in chronic conditions, and this includes slow healing of an injury or surgical site. Chronic pain is defined in humans as pain that has lasted longer than three months and pathological and biologically without purpose (Self, 2023). In horses, a lack of response to conventional pain relief or the inability to heal completely within weeks would be considered chronic, and a reason to actively address the issue. Physiotherapy is often used timeously, but sometimes the big muscle masses in the horse need deeper intervention. This is where acupuncture can play a role.