Cheaper vaccines and increased likelihood of HeV infection were self-reported as key factors that may change owners’ attitudes towards vaccination (Manyweathers et al, 2017). This is interesting as, in a climate of rising equine cases and seven human infections – four of which were fatal (Middleton et al, 2014) – one would have assumed the very real risks – especially to human health – were discernible. Yet, even in high risk areas, only 13% to 20% of the equine population was vaccinated (Wilson and Ward, 2016). Potentially, a discord between perceived severity and perceived likelihood was operating here.