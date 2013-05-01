Urinary tract health

Diabetes mellitus

Type-2 diabetes develops spontaneously in degus due to intolerance to a high-sugar diet and the resulting obesity. This may lead to secondary liver disease, such as hepatic lipidosis15 (see aforementioned section). Diabetes in degus is characterised by high blood sugar levels (>11.1mmol/L where normal values are around 8 mmol/L; Table 1) due to inadequate insulin production or failure of cells to respond to insulin normally produced (resistance). Other symptoms include polydipsia and polyuria, polyphagia (and the resulting obesity) and cataracts can develop four weeks from the onset of type-2 diabetes4,16. Urine samples may be obtained using a small container when assessing an animal’s bodyweight for example, as it will be slightly anxious, or by using an incontinence pad with the non-absorbent side up.