The rabbit was found in a hunched position; bruxism and pain were noted when picked up by the owner. The rabbit was lethargic and the owners had not seen it drink anything in a 24-hour period. The companion rabbit was showing no clinical signs, but was brought in to keep its bonded companion company. On initial clinical examination, obvious gastric dilation and pain were noted on palpation; no gut sounds were heard on auscultation. The rabbit was tachycardic with a heart rate of 340 beats per minute; tachypnoeic with a respiratory rate of 250 breaths per minute, as well as hypothermic (36°C) and hyperglycaemic (28.4mmol/L).