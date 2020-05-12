We now have a much simpler vaccine schedule possible for domestic rabbits, based on a single vaccine every 12 months, so we should be able to offer clearer advice to owners. The number of rabbits vaccinated against any disease is much lower than that for cats and dogs, which is especially ironic and often tragic, given the UK has a resident population of wild rabbits acting as a reservoir of all three infections for domestic pets. The best advice is, in addition to the aforementioned biosecurity measures, to vaccinate every rabbit, every year, unless health concerns preclude it.