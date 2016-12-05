Persistent sexual and aggressive behaviour in neutered, especially older, animals are common presenting signs, linked to increased testosterone levels. Six cases have been reported so far in the literature, with an average age at diagnosis of 7.6 years. Symptoms reported included mounting and chasing (humans and other pets), biting, scratching and urinating over objects, owners or other pets (Lennox, 2013). In those cases, the right or left adrenal gland was affected by hyperplasia or neoplasia (for example, carcinoma). The diagnosis was based on a combination of history, presenting signs, elevated testosterone levels, the absence of other obvious testosterone sources and confirmed by histopathology after removal of the gland. Ultrasonography did not seem to be helpful for a definitive diagnosis (Lennox, 2013), as was in the case presented.