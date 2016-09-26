Subsequently, alfaxalone has been used in a complex with cyclodextrin to achieve water solubility and form Alfaxan (Jurox), which was licensed for use in cats and dogs in Australia in 2000, the UK in 2007, central Europe in 2008, Canada in 2011 and the US in 2014 (Zeltzman, 2014). This formulation does not appear to be associated with histamine release or anaphylactic reactions, nor does it seem to cause irritation following perivascular or intramuscular injection (Jones, 2012).