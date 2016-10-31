In varanids (monitor lizards, Varanidae) and agamids (dragon lizards, Pogona species), alfaxalone was used at a dose rate of 5mg/kg 30 minutes following administration of the opioid analgesic butorphanol. This combination resulted in the smooth recovery of reptiles. On the other hand, satisfactory anaesthesia was not achieved after administration of alfaxalone alone at a dose of 9mg/kg IV in a study on Australian lizard species, although, in most of them, except for blotched blue tongue lizards (Tiliqua nigrolutea), an endotracheal tube could be inserted (Scheelings et al, 2010). In all species, some response to painful stimuli was maintained, suggesting the need for supplemental analgesia.