References and further reading

Bateman L, Ludders J W and Gleed R D (2005). Comparison between facemask and laryngeal mask airway in rabbits during isoflurane anesthesia, Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia 32: 280-288.Brodbelt D C (2006). The Confidential Enquiry into Perioperative Small Animal Fatalities, PhD thesis www.rvc.ac.uk/staff/documents/dbrodbelt_thesis.pdfCrotaz I R (2012). Personal communication.Crotaz I R (2010). Initial feasibility investigation of the v-gel airway: an anatomically designed supraglottic airway device for use in companion animal veterinary anaesthesia, Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia 37: 579-580.Cruz M, Sacci T, Luna S, Braz J and Cassu R (2000). Use of a laryngeal mask for airway maintenance during inhalation anaesthesia in rabbits, Veterinary Anaesthesia and Analgesia 27: 112-116.DeValle J M S (2009). Successful management of rabbit anaesthesia through the use of nasotracheal intubation, Journal of the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science 48(3): 166-170.Diesel G (2011). Review of adverse events following off-label use of medicines, Veterinary Record 168: 205-207.Evans J M, Hogg M I J and Rosen M (1977). Correlation of alveolar PCO2 estimated by intra-red analysis and arterial PCO 2 in the human neonate and the rabbit, British Journal of Anaesthesia 49: 761-764.Flecknell P A, Roughan J V and Hedenqvist P (1999). Induction of anaesthesia with sevoflurane and isoflurane in the rabbit, Laboratory Animals 33: 41-46.Fleureaux O, Estbe J P, Blery C, Douet N and Mallenant Y (1995). Effects of preoxygenation methods on the course of PaO 2 and PaCO 2 in anaesthetic post-induction apnea, Cahiers de anaesthesiologie 43(4): 367-370.Foxhall F (2008). The parameters. In Foxall F (ed) Arterial Blood Gas Analysis: An Easy Learning Guide, M and K Publishing Cumbria: 1-12.Grint N J, Sayers I R, Cecchi R, Harley R and Day M J (2006). Postanaesthetic tracheal strictures in three rabbits, Laboratory Animals 40: 301-308.Goldmann K, Kalinowski M, Dieterich J and Wulf H (2006). Use of the LMA-ProSeal in an experimental pig model – a potential animal model for laryngeal mask airway research: results of a pilot study, Anasthesiol Intensivmed Notfallmed Schmerzther 41(4): 223-227.Harkness J E, Turner P T, Woude S V and Wheler C L (2010). Harkness and Wagner’s Biology and Medicine of Rabbits and Rodents (5th edn): 147-167.Keijzer C, Buitelaar D R, Efthymiou K M, Srámek M, ten Cate J, Ronday M, Stoppa T, Huitink J M and Schutte P F (2009). A comparison of postoperative throat and neck complaints after the use of the i-gel and the la premiere disposable laryngeal mask: a double-blinded, randomised, controlled trial, Anesthesia and Analgesia 109: 1,092-1,094.Phaneuf L R, Barker S, Groleau M A and Turner P V (2006). Tracheal injury after endotracheal intubation and anaesthesia in rabbits, Journal of the American Association for Laboratory Animal Sciences 45: 67-72.Rich G F, Sullivan M P and Adams S M (1990). Is distal sampling of end tidal CO2 necessary in small subjects? Anaesthesiology 73: 265-268.Steehler M K, Hesham H N, Wycherly B J, Burke K M and Malekzadeh S (2011). Induction of tracheal stenosis in a rabbit modelendoscopic versus open technique, Laryngoscope 121(3): 509-514.