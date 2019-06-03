Capnograph shape Meaning

Normal shape trace

No shape to the trace at all indicates you are not in the airway. This indicates oesophageal intubation, extubation or blockage/disconnection. It may also mean your patient is apnoeic or in cardiac arrest.

This trace shows the sampling tube may have a leak or the tube itself has become dislodged.

Going from normal to larger trace would indicate an increased metabolic rate. This is seen in animals that are shivering, have hyperthermia, are seizing and in hypoventilation. It could also indicate bronchial intubation.