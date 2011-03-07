To collect urine from the bladder by catheterisation, the rabbit should be supported in sternal recumbency or in a “sitting” position, with the back well supported by an assistant. A well-lubricated four to six French catheter should be used. Protrusion of the genital opening facilitates the insertion of the catheter into the urethra (Suckow and Douglas, 1997). In female rabbits, the urethral opening is positioned on the floor of the vagina, and catheterisation in sternal recumbency is the easiest technique.